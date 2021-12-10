Wilkes-Barre police arrest man of drug trafficking

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man after a drug trafficking investigation found a large number of drugs in his possession.

According to officials, Wilkes-Barre City anti-crime unit and Pennsylvania State Police vice unit conducted a drug trafficking investigation in the 300 block of Hazle Street.

Within the investigation, officers seized large amounts of U.S. currency, crack cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, marijuana, various pills, multiple vials of steroids, and numerous items used to process and re-package controlled substances for sale.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Department

Investigators say evidence lead to the charge of Yahsin Pace on numerous counts of narcotics trafficking charges and related offenses.

Pace was arraigned and is held in the Luzerne County Correctional facility pending further court action in the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.