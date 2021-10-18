Wilkes-Barre Police arrest man after brief police chase and reports of gunfire

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a Wilkes-Barre man in the early hours of Monday after responding to a call of gunfire in the area of North Grant Street in the city.

Police say they responded to the area of North Grant Street for repeated calls of multiple gunshots. As police arrived they say a silver sedan was seen fleeing the area.

According to officers, once the driver saw police he immediately pulled into a parking lot. As the police vehicle pulled up behind the sedan, it took off at a high rate of speed.

After a brief chase the vehicle was found unoccupied. A short time later, the owner of the vehicle reported it stolen stating she believed her brother, Stefon Taylor took the sedan, police say.

Officers say they checked the area for evidence of gunfire and no evidence was found.

Stefon Taylor was taken into custody and is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing or attempting to elude police.