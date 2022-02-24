Wilkes-Barre police are searching for a missing teen

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for help in locating a missing teenage female.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Azariyah Rollins was reported missing on February 13 and her last known social media contact with family members was February 23.

Investigators are describing Rollins as 5’3” tall and 110 pounds female. She is believed to possibly have associates in South Wilkes-Barre and Plymouth Borough.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective James Conmy at 570-208-6775.