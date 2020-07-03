Wilkes-Barre pet store hosts multi-show educational series

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Along with being a pet store, CDE Exotics in Wilkes Barre is an educational zoo facility and owner Cameron English is always eager to teach.

“A lot of non-venomous species around here that were prior endangered and are now making a comeback were being killed because people thought they were copperheads,” said English.

And after getting many requests for formal, in-house shows, English thought this weekend was the perfect time to have their inaugural multi-show series.

“If they take in a couple bits of knowledge and give me some bits of knowledge, I’m game,” said English.

For each of today’s shows, Cameron and daughter Kai will focus on a specific continent and then showcase animals that are native to that place.

“I like to have fun and get everyone’s questions answered. That’s more important to me than following my outline,” said English.

“If you hold rats first and don’t wash your hands, then a snake can bite you,” said Kai English.

Along with the animals, the space also includes a gift shop with a special section run by Cameron’s daughter, Kai.

Cameron tells us that the most important part of their mission is simple: to educate everyone so our future generations show more love towards all animals.

“When they have that knowledge, they are not scared anymore,” said English.

For more information, visit CDE Exotics’ Facebook page by clicking here.