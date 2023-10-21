WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Wilkes-Barre City Police have provided further information on a shooting that took a man’s life Friday night.

Police say they were called to the Emunah Manor Apartments Friday night around 6:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired with a victim on the scene.

First responders say they arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive victim. EMS transported the victim to a nearby medical center where they were pronounced.

State police, Wilkes-Barre City Police, and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office are investigating the shooting.

Investigators said the suspect is unknown at this time.