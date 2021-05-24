Wilkes-Barre partners with SPCA to contain cat colonies in the city

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The city of Wilkes Barre is partnering with the Luzerne County SPCA to address feral cat issues across the city.







Eyewitness News spoke with Todd Hevner from the SPCA about the new program. The purpose is to contain cat colonies by trapping, neutering and then releasing them. This partnership begins June 1st.

Julie Dunphy will talk with a volunteer who has had success neutering an entire cat colony tonight on Eyewitness News.