WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The cold weather had led to a code blue in Luzerne County for the next few days, and it is one local organization’s mission to keep everyone safe as winter creeps in.

28/22’s Emily Allegrucci spoke with a member of the organization to tell us how they’re helping the homeless.

The next few evenings in Wilkes-Barre are expected to be dangerously cold.

Keystone Mission will be opening the doors of its three facilities, putting a roof over the heads of dozens in northeast PA who could use a warm place to stay.

Tables will soon be replaced with about 50 beds as the city of Wilkes-Barre prepares for frigid temperatures.

“These type of temperatures where it gets cold, you know, 20 degrees and below, or a wind chill factor of 20, or 10 feet or more of snow,” said Keystone Mission CEO and Executive Director Danielle O. Keith-Alexandre.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced on Monday that the city will be in a designated ‘code blue’ on the evenings of November 28 through November 30 due to the severe cold.

Keystone Mission in Wilkes-Barre is ready for the first code blue in their new facility at 90 East Union Street.

“We call the code blue so that individuals who are homeless know that we’re open and they have the opportunity to come and spend the night where it’s warm,” Keith-Alexandre explained.

Doors will open on the appointed nights between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m. the following morning.

For those who don’t have access to a phone or the internet, a blue light will glow on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square to inform the community of a code blue situation in hopes that everyone can find a warm spot to spend the night.

“It’s not easy being outside in the cold night after night, so this is something that’s really helpful to them. They’re able to lay their heads in a place that’s warm,” Keith-Alexandre added.

The organization not only provides a warm and safe place to sleep but also a hot meal five days a week.

“They will have something hot to eat when they come in for code blue, but also breakfast and lunch every single day, Monday through Friday,” Keith-Alexandre stated.

Keystone Mission is partnering with Saint Francis of Scranton for all future code blues to make sure everyone has a warm bowl of soup on dangerously cold days.

Something that makes members of the mission one step closer to achieving their goal.

“Our mission says to be a catalyst for change to those who are the homeless and those who are hurting in northeastern PA and we are definitely fulfilling our mission,” said Keith-Alexandre.

More information on the services offered by Keystone Mission can be found online.