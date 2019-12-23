Wilkes-Barre Murder Suspect Expected in Court Today

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Investigators say 18-year-old Zien Council will be brought back to Luzerne County from Philadelphia to face homicide charges in the death of 26-year-old Brittany Reynolds.

Her body was found on Friday inside her apartment on Matson Avenue.

An arrest affidavit indicates that Council was her boyfriend. Council says he was with her at the apartment last Tuesday and she allowed him to take her car to Philadelphia.

State and local police seen processing the crime scene at 181 Matson Avenue in Wilkes-Barre Fiday afternoon.

Detectives say Council also had Reynolds gun and that he gave statements to police that did not add up and incriminated himself in the murder.

Reynolds was found half naked and shot in the back of the head.

Family and friends of Reynolds have started a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

