Wilkes-Barre Murder Suspect Brought Back to Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Zien Council is back in Wilkes-Barre to face homicide charges.

Authorities in Philadelphia picked up Council Sunday. On Monday afternoon he was taken to Magistrate Malloy’s office for arraignment.

Brittany Reynolds was found shot to death in her Matson Avenue apartment on Friday in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre.

He is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Brittany Reynolds in her Matson Avenue apartment. Her body was discovered Friday after police responded to her residence for a welfare check.

