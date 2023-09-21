WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After months of going without a place to serve out of, one local pizza shop has a new location to call home.

People in Luzerne County are sharing mixed emotions about a mom-and-pop business coming to their neighborhood.

For one local pizza shop owner, Wilkes-Barre Zoning officials delivered the news on Wednesday he has been waiting months to hear. That news has some people in Wilkes-Barre feeling satisfied and others concerned.

The vacant garage located on the corner of Scott and Harriot Street in Wilkes-Barre, in just a few months, will become Magda’s Pizza Shop and Deli.

The familiar and popular local restaurant of more than 15 years has not sold pizza in months, but in a 4 to 1 vote by the city’s zoning board on Wednesday, that all changed.

“It’s still setting in, but Magda’s has a home now,” Magda’s Pizza and Deli Owner Dave Magda told 28/22 News.

Magda’s was destroyed in flames this past spring and ever since the devasting loss, getting the restaurant back up and running has been a challenge.

“It was a trying couple of months for me. We’re back,” Magda added.

Since the fire, the business has been able to cater off-premises with the help of friends and family. Now, people in Wilkes-Barre, who wished to remain off camera, feel this is a fitting move for the Parson’s area.

“I support Magda Catering and Pizza moving into a staple of the community, the Kanasky Garage. A family-owned business is something I think this neighborhood could use,” Kim Kanasky explained.

Nostalgia is what Kanasky is experiencing as a childhood friend is returning home.

“I am thrilled. It will bring life back into what I refer to as a landmark that was a huge part of my childhood and it was owned and run by my dad for so many years. Dave is a ‘Parsons’ kid like me and I think this will be a great addition to our area. We wish him the best of luck. The comeback is always greater than the setback,” Kanasky explained.

Other residents in the area who have lived across the vacant garage for more than 20 years are concerned about what this may mean for such a traffic-populated area.

“There’s a lot of kids around here and the school bus gets off over here too. It’s going to be a lot of havoc. It’s not really a good idea to open this place up or commercial,” said Wilkes-Barre resident Anthony Petrancosta.

Magda says he has a remodeling plan to make sure this is easier and better for his customers and will construct according to the location’s traffic.

“It will have a facade to blend into the neighborhood and look like a home. Special entrances and exits to alleviate any stress of traffic. They are going to be able to pull right up and we can actually walk their orders right out,” Magda explained.

For those who are ready for a slice, Magda says he hopes to have the full shop open and ready to go by January and the restaurant’s signature turkey dinners will be available for the holidays.