WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mayor George C. Brown announced Thursday, the City of Wilkes-Barre will issue a ‘Code Blue’ designation for the upcoming weekend due to severely cold temperatures.

The City of Wilkes Barre will enact the Code Blue designation for the following days:

Friday, February 24

Saturday, February 25

Officials say Keystone Mission will open and manage the Code Blue Emergency Shelter, located at the Keystone Mission building, located at 290 Parkview Circle, Wilkes-Barre. ‘During a Code Blue’ designation, the shelter is open for guests to arrive between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. and closes at 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

A ‘Code Blue’ is issued when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or lower, or when there is expected snowfall of 12 inches or more. The public will also be notified of a Code Blue situation by the lighting of a blue light on Public Square in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

People interested in volunteering to assist with the Code Blue Program or seeking more information about the program should contact Keystone Mission by phone at (570) 871-4795 Ex. 410 or by sending an email to Volunteer@KeystoneMission.org.