WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George C. Brown was presented with an award on Monday for the city’s efforts to aid in Ukraine.

The embattled country gave the award to Mayor George Brown to recognize the city’s donation to first responders in Ukraine.

The City of Wilkes-Barre donated self-contained breathing apparatuses, portable radios, fire gear, and fire helmets to help aid in the war efforts.

Courtesy: Wilkes-Barre Mayor’s Office

“You guys are the best. Organized, everything. My people from Ukraine call me, ‘Ivan, tell these guys, thank you so much.’ Thank you so much all American people,” said Ivan Doboni, Ukraine representative.

“We know that when we talk to you that information gets to the Ukraine and then you relay back to us, what we can do. So we’re very happy to be your partner in this,” explained Mayor Brown.

The City of Wilkes-Barre will also be donating clothing collected by the fire department and Firwood United Methodist Church.