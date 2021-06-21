Wilkes-Barre mayor accepts donation towards special needs playground

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown accepted a check for $1,500 from the Graham Academy toward the construction of a special needs playground.

Led by Mayor Brown and the Luzerne Foundation, the project is valued at $400,000. It would build a special needs playground adjacent to the current playground at Kirby Park in the city.

It would include special playground equipment and improved paths and facilities at the park that would make it more accessible to special needs children.

The Graham Academy in Kingston caters to autistic students. It’s PTO sold bows, lapel ribbons and yard signs recently to increase autism awareness. The proceeds from the sales resulted in Monday’s check presentation to Mayor Brown.

“It’s a perfect matchup, I think it especially being located over at Kirby Park, they will be able to take the kids over there and enjoy this park on a daily basis,” said Beth Qualters. president of Graham Academy PTO.

The mayor hopes this will inspire others to donate toward the cause.

The playground will be funded by private donations and grants the city is seeking. It’s hoped the playground can become a reality in the next year, but that depends on raising the monies needed.

Donations can be made to the Luzerne Foundation or the mayor’s office at Wilkes-Barre City Hall.