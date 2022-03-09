Wilkes-Barre man sentenced to 11 years for possessing fentanyl, meth

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man will spend more than a decade behind bars after being sentenced on drug and firearms charges.

According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, James Hughes, 33 of Wilkes-Barre possessed, with the intent to distribute over 200 grams of methamphetamine and over 40 grams of fentanyl back in May at a hotel in Wilkes-Barre.

As stated in the release, Hughes had a .40 caliber handgun and ammunition that police say was to be used for his drug trafficking activities. Hughes was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to being a convicted felon.

Hughes was sentenced to 11 years of prison followed by four years on supervised realse.

