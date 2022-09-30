POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over.

Officials said first responders arrived on the scene and transported Williams to the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Muhlenberg where he would later be pronounced dead.

The coroner said he ruled the death accidental.

State police are investigating this incident as well as the Lehigh County Coroner’s office.