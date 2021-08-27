Wilkes-Barre man found guilty on drug trafficking charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man is behind bars after being found guilty of conspiracy, drug trafficking, and a list of other charges.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney, Bruce D. Brandler, Tysheen Gott, also known as, LB, 45, of Wilkes-Barre, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intention to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, crack, and tramadol. The trial took seven days and was held before U.S. District Court Judge Mannion.

The jury found Gott guilty for conspiring to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin and over 400 grams of fentanyl, according to Brandler.

Brandler said Gott was also found guilty on eight additional counts of unlawfully distributing fentanyl and/or crack between April 2019 and March 2020. Gott was one of 11 defendants indicted in May 2020.