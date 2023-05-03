SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police say they have a man in custody that sold drugs to a confidential informant (CI), fled from police, and hit three cars, one of those being a cop car.

On May 2, police arrested 22-year-old Zamir Idris Enoch and he is now facing multiple charges.

During the month of May, officers say they met with a person who had information on Enoch, aka “Zay,” and his activity allegedly selling fentanyl in Lackawanna and Luzerne County.

The affidavit explains officers were told Enoch was involved in gang activity in the area and routinely carried a handgun when making the alleged deliveries.

At about 4:00 p.m. on May 2, officers say they met with the CI and saw text messages between the informant and Enoch about purchasing narcotics and agreed to sell the drugs to them.

Court documents go on to say the officers went with the CI to the 300 block of Meadow Avenue at a parking lot in Scranton for the deal and at about 7:49 p.m., Enoch arrived at the location to meet with the informant.

Enoch, according to the affidavit, arrived at the location in a car and the informant entered the car for the sale.

After selling the drugs to the CI, Enoch reportedly was about to leave when officers turned on their emergency lights and attempted to pull Enoch over.

Enoch then, police say, struck the police car with their own and left the parking lot.

Police pursued Enoch and at the intersection of Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue, Enoch reportedly threw money out the car window.

At the intersection of Moosic Street and Harrison Avenue, Enoch’s car struck two other cars and was disabled, according to the affidavit.

Enoch and another man reportedly left the car and ran from the scene. Enoch was arrested shortly afterward.

The passenger involved in the incident had fled the scene and was not apprehended by police.

Arraigned on May 3, Enoch is facing multiple charges for the incident, such as aggravated assault, attempting to elude an officer, criminal use of a communication facility, use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs.

Magisterial District Judge Joanne Price Corbett set a monetary bail for Enoch at $75,000.

Unable to make bail, Enoch is being held at the Lackawanna County Prison and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 11.