Wilkes-Barre man facing child rape charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a Wilkes-Barre man with the rape of a child after they say he assaulted the victim for multiple years.

Police say that 50-year-old Karl Anthony Wilk Jr. of Wilkes-Barre sexually assaulted the girl from the ages of four to 12. The abuse started back in the year 2000, according to court papers.

The victim told police that when she was four years old Wilk would have her model a bathing suit which would then progress into him performing lewd acts on her.

According to court papers, the victim told police that when she was eight, Wilk began videotaping the sexual assaults which continued to age 12. Police filed a search warrant for Wilk’s house in Wilkes-Barre where the camera was said to be and retrieved it.

Wilk is facing a total of eight charges including corruption of a minor and rape of a minor.