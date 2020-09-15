Wilkes-Barre man charged with indecent assault of 6-year-old girl

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A 60-year-old Wilkes-Barre resident is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl.

Police say the parent’s of the unnamed child reported they noticed Albert Mitchell giving their daughter special attention.

A forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center spoke with the young girl and says she reported that Mitchell would let her play on his phone, pull her up onto his lap and “rub her on his private parts”. The girl reported that another incident occurred when she was sleeping at an Edwardsville residence and in Kingston.

When police spoke with Mitchell, he allegedly said the incidents did happen twice but claimed it was the child rubbing on him.

Mitchell reportedly told officials that he felt he needed counseling but stated that he would push the child away.

He is charged with felonious indecent assault on a person less than 13-years-old and one felony charge of corruption of minors.

Mitchell is currently confined at the Luzerne County Prison, unable to post $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been set for September 23.