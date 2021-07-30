Wilkes-Barre man charged with felony after altercation in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a Wilkes-Barre man in custody following an altercation outside the Steamtown Hookah Lounge in Scranton, early Friday morning.

Scranton Police say, 31-year-old Josue Pagan-Adorno, was involved in an altercation outside the business, while in possession of a gun. Pagan-Adorno then left the scene with three other males in a vehicle, before being pulled over by police.

Police say they recovered the gun from the vehicle and arrested Pagan-Adorno on a felony weapons charge.
Linden Street was temporarily shut down near Jefferson Avenue while police investigated.

