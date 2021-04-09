Wilkes-Barre man charged with drug trafficking

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Kingston Police arrested 25-year-old Alex Bonilla of Wilkes-Barre after they say he was under investigation for cocaine trafficking since March.

He has been charged with multiple felonies including possession with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.

He is currently being held at LCCF.

