KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Kingston Police arrested 25-year-old Alex Bonilla of Wilkes-Barre after they say he was under investigation for cocaine trafficking since March.
He has been charged with multiple felonies including possession with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.
He is currently being held at LCCF.
- WATCH: Tennessee man captures possible tornado forming in his yard
- Off-duty Pentagon officer charged with second-degree murder after 2 killed in Takoma Park shooting
- Wilkes-Barre man charged with drug trafficking
- Police: Hazleton man arrested after stealing car, hitting another and leaving one injured
- Bridge construction to begin on SR 6 & 11