Wilkes-Barre man charged with distributing fentanyl

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has charged a Wilkes-Barre man after they say he distributed fentanyl and was in possession of a firearm.

Rasjon Walters, 26 of Wilkes-Barre, is charged with multiple counts of distributing fentanyl and carrying a gun.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Walter was using and carrying a firearm during drug trafficking crimes between June 2021 through December 2021.