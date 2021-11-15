Wilkes-Barre man arrested on felony drug trafficking charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man was arrested last week after police say he was selling drugs from his Parrish Street home.

On Wednesday, November 10, a team of officers arrested Tyrone Bradley of Parrish Street, on drug trafficking charges.

According to a release, officers with the Wilkes-Barre City Anti Crime Unit and the Pennsylvania State Police Troop P Vice Unit, executed a search warrant at Bradley’s home on Parrish Street.

Officers say they seized a large amount of crack cocaine, marijuana, and money from the home.

Also seized were items used to process and repackage controlled substances for sale and a handgun, police say.

According to police, Bradley also had an out-of-state arrest warrant, in which case he is unable to possess a firearm.

Officers say, during the investigation, they charged Tyrone Bradley with numerous counts of felony narcotics trafficking.

Bradley was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew C. Christopher. He was remanded to the Luzerne County Correction Facility as he was unable to post the $100,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, November 23 at 9:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew C. Christopher.