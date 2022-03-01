Wilkes-Barre man arrested for attempting to have sex with a minor

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers arrested a Wilkes-Barre man after police say he attempted to have sex with a detective posing as a 15-year-old boy.

According to the Wayne County District Attorney, Tasean J. Muldrow, 27, began speaking with an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old boy, on February 3.

The affidavit stated Muldrow had conversations discussing the idea of having sexual relations with the teenage boy.

Muldrow made arrangements to travel to Honesdale to meet with the boy on February 28. Once Muldrow arrived he was taken into custody by officers on the scene.

Police are charging Muldrow with a criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with minors, criminal use of communication facility, and corruption of minors.

A preliminary hearing was conducted and Muldrow was sent to the Wayne County Correctional Facility on

$100,000.00 cash bail. Muldrow’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 9.