NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man has been arrested after police say a search turned up 175 grams of suspected cocaine.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident took place Saturday afternoon when they pulled over 22-year-old Carlos Morales-Vargas for a traffic stop. During the stop, police say “indicators of criminal activities were present,” and asked to search his car.

While searching Morales-Vargas’ car, state police say they found 175 grams of suspected cocaine, packaging materials, and roughly $13,500.

Morales-Vargas is being held at the Susquehanna County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.