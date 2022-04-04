WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday begins “Restaurant Week” in Wilkes-Barre. It’s an initiative aimed at helping small businesses downtown.

From grinding coffee beans to frothing the milk and serving you the perfect cup, Abide Coffeehouse employees put extra care into every drink they serve.

Isaacson’s secret to getting through the pandemic?

“Just making good drinks and people respond to it,” said president of Abide Coffeehouse, Lafe Isaacson.

“The Valley responds to excellent quality goods and foods, people drive in from Dallas, from Mountain Top, from all over the place to come to Abide,” said Isaacson.

Customers like Dan Shission, who grabs a cup of coffee on his way to work in Hanover Township.

“I’m pretty much here every day, five days a week, Monday through Friday, one of the first customers along with my friends Dean and Alice,” said Shission.

He was one of the regular customers that helped businesses like Abide Coffeehouse stay afloat during the pandemic.

“There was times when he was doing pickup at the curb and I would stop in and buy some beans and take them home and grind them and try to support him. I just continued to come and support the businesses in the area. It’s exciting to see what is happening in Wilkes-Barre. I just want to continue to see the businesses thrive and succeed here,” said Shission.

Restaurant Week starts Monday. It’s put on by the Diamond City Partnership and aims to help downtown restaurants.

It’s a celebration of downtown’s international dining district. For this week only, businesses downtown have exclusive deals and menu items.

“This is just something they’re doing to bring people downtown and really accentuate what is going on in downtown, so come and check out all of these awesome restaurants. Get a good deal. They’re bribing people to check out all of these things that are worth checking out 7 days a week, not just one,” said Isaacson.

