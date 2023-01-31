WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown announced Tuesday, the city has issued a Code Blue designation for the next five days due to severely cold temperatures.

The Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program is run by Keystone Mission and the Code Blue Emergency Shelter is located at Keystone Mission, 290 Parkview Circle, Wilkes-Barre.

During a Code Blue, the emergency shelter opens for guests between 9:00 p.m., and 10:00 p.m., and will close the following morning at 7:00 a.m.

According to a press release, the City of Wilkes-Barre will help with the administration of the program by determining when a Code Blue is necessary, publicizing the designation when it is in effect, and having city staff help spread the word to the homeless of the Code Blue activation.

As the release reads, a Code Blue will be designated when the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts a temperature drop of 20 degrees or below, or when over 12 inches or more of snowfall is expected.

The public will also be notified of the Code Blue situation by the lighting of a blue light on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the Code Blue Program or looking for more information about the program itself can contact Keystone Mission by phone at 570-871-4795 ext: 410 or by sending an email to volunteer@keystonemission.org.