Wilkes-Barre is ready to sham’rock’ the 42nd annual St. Patrick’s Parade

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre and Mayor George C. Brown are inviting residents and visitors alike to come and celebrate the 42 Annual St. Patrick’s Parade.

The City of Wilkes-Barre previously announced the parade would be scheduled for Sunday, March 13, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of South Street and South Main Streets.

Those participating in the parade should line up at their designated locations between 12:00 and 1:00 p.m. Street Closures along the parade route will begin at 12:30 p.m., as this year’s parade has over 60 groups and over 450 participants ranging from local leaders to youth groups.



The City of Wilkes-Barre’s St. Patrick’s Parade Route

The parade route starts on South Main Street at South Street and will travel along South Main Street and around Public Square toward East Market Street, coming to an end at the intersections of North Main and Union streets.

Drivers are advised on the day of the parade, Sunday, March, 13, the following roads will be closed between 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.:

South Main Street from Dana Street through Public Square

North Main Street from Public Square to Union Street

Academy Street from South Franklin to South Main

Hazle Street from South Main to South Washington

Ross Streets from South Franklin to South Washington

South Street from South Franklin to South Washington

E. Northampton St. from S. Franklin to South Washington

E. Market St. from S. Washington St. to Public Square

W. Market St. from S. Franklin St. to Public Square

All meters will have bagged and covered and ‘No Parking’ notices will be posted along the route. Ticketing and towing will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 13.

For everyone’s safety, the City of Wilkes-Barre asks that everyone in attendance, please stay behind all marked lines and the barricades along the route of the parade.

All participants in the parade are prohibited from throwing candy and/or any promotional or marketing material during the parade, for safety concerns. This will be strictly enforced.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor Brown also wished to thank every one of the parade’s sponsors and the donors for their generosity.

The parade will be led by Grand Marshal Mayor Thomas M. Leighton, who is a lifelong resident of Wilkes-Barre. He has served on the Wilkes-Barre City Council for 12 years and served as the Mayor of Wilkes-Barre for 12 years.

“When the Mayor called and asked me to be the Grand Marshall it brought back memories of when I would ask the Grand Marshalls to be part of the parade and they were speechless and quite honestly I was speechless because I wasn’t expecting it,” said Parde Grand Marshall, Thomas Leighton.

There will also be live entertainment for the 2022 parade including Wyoming valley Pipe & Drum band, Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band, Ceol More Pipe & Drum, and many more. Also, the Hooley boys will play on the reviewing stand from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m.

Service Electric Network (SEN) will be presenting a live broadcast of the parade, starting at 2:00 p.m. Coverage will air live exclusively on Service Electric Cable channel 502 (HD) and channel 2 (SD). There will also be a replay on Channel 130 (SD) at 6:00 p.m.