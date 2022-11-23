WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown announced that the city will provide free rental ice skates for use on the Public Square ice skating rink on weekends throughout December beginning on Friday, December 2nd.

The free rental skates will be available from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Fridays, and from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Anyone who would like to use these free skates must provide a state-issued driver’s license or another form of identification. Any skater under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The skating rink will be open to the public from dusk until dawn, and skaters are welcome to bring their own skates.

Additionally, on December 10, the city of Wilkes-Barre will host a “Santa on the Square” event, where children can meet and have a free picture taken with Santa Claus. The event will also provide free hot chocolate courtesy of the Lion’s Club, entertainment by DJ Donnie Evan, and ice skating lessons from Karl Zubris of the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame.