PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A dramatic mock crash event was held at a high school in Luzerne County to vividly bring awareness surrounding distracted driving during prom season.

A disturbing sight of a Wilkes-Barre Area High School student laying motionless on a crashed vehicle playing the role of a driver killed in a crash.

Several first responders took part in the high school’s mock crash reenactment Friday, jumping into action when getting to the scene all to raise awareness for drinking and driving, especially during prom season.

The event is hosted at local schools by the law firm of Fellerman and Ciarimboli.

“With planning with the students, you know being on accident scenes before, you get an idea on what’s real and what’s not, so that’s the main goal is to try and make it as realistic as possible,” stated Marc Malvizzi a firefighter at Plains Township Fire Department.

“To show them like, that it’s a serious thing to like to take care of and think about before hitting the road,” said Emma Christianson a sophomore at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Students watched intently experiencing the severity of the situation when a body bag and gurneys were used on the actors.

“I really hope that like they don’t just see this as like ‘oh well this was just a stunt,’ so like if this really happens, it won’t matter,” says Carleigh Muller a senior at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Muller was one of several students involved in the mock crash all of the students are part of the school’s prom pledge to not drink and drive.

“I just figured go and spread awareness of it and just show people the actions it could cause,” continued Christianson.

The message hits home to many students the day before prom this is a reminder that there can be severe consequences when getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

“My mom called me a few days ago and she said, ‘Don’t take any random drinks, don’t do anything stupid,’ cause you know your mom’s not supposed to be burying you,” explains Isaiah Diaz a senior at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

“Even if all this work comes out of you know one student makes the decision to make the right choice, this makes it all worth it,” said Malvizzi.

This was Wilkes-Barre Area High School’s first time hosting a mock crash. Fire officials tell Eyewitness News they hope to make it a bi-annual event at the school.