WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This weekend was filled with Irish cheer in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and the fun wrapped up Sunday in Wilkes-Barre.

Wilkes-Barre held its 43rd Annual Saint Patrick’s Parade Sunday and the streets were absolutely packed for the last parade before the Irish holiday on Friday.

Marchers hit the road at 2:00 p.m. and painted the city green along the way.

The Diamond City shone green as those who came out to celebrate their Irish roots took over the streets.

“It’s so wonderful to see so many friends and neighbors in Wilkes-Barre. The streets are lined, the excitement is pounding and so, we can’t wait for the parade to start,” said Back Mountain resident Catherine O’Donnell.

Wilkes-Barre’s Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade brought out hundreds, with some enjoying the fun in The Diamond City for the very first time.

“I like the music, the energy, there’s a lot of families here which is really cool. Yeah, just experiencing the city is a lot of fun. We have a lot of them on long island where we’re from, but this is the biggest one I’ve seen besides the New York City one and it’s really cool,” Tara Zanni of Wilkes-Barre.

The more seasoned parade goers come back to see the crowd of green fill the city.

“I just like seeing everyone here together all celebrating, having a good time. It’s a good way to celebrate it. It’s a good way to get the community together,” said Hanover Township resident Cassidy Kratz.

And children love the sights and sounds that surround them as the parade marches on.

“It’s mostly fun because everybody starts screaming and getting all excited about everything and it’s just amazing,” said Grace Boyle of Scranton.

And they all have one common thing they hope to get lucky enough to bring home, candy.

“It’s really fun for everyone because you can get a lot of candy and you can see a lot about Saint Patrick’s Day,” said Mountaintop resident Joey Sainclair.

The streets of Wilkes-Barre are now empty following the annual parade, but many parade goers say they look forward to attending again next year.