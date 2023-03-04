WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— It’s girl scout cookie season and the girl scouts aim to deliver.

Troop 30304 from Plains Township did a road trip to downtown Wilkes-Barre Saturday afternoon.

They set up a table at Midtown Village selling a variety of cookies. The cookie sales are the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

It helps support various activities, as well as experiences that are priceless.

“It allows young girls to be able to get experience doing entrepreneurial stuff and getting experience working with people, working with money, and it’s definitely really good for future experiences,” said Lily Grymko, a Girl Scout in Troop 30304.

The Girl Scout seasonal cookie sale started last week.

If you don’t know a girl scout or a cookie sale location, you can order girl scout cookies online

just head to the girl scout website to find out how.