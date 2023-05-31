WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Expectant mothers will soon need to seek care elsewhere in the Wilkes Barre Area. Commonwealth Health says it’s phasing out its labor and delivery services at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

The healthcare system says over the past seven years, the hospital has seen deliveries, drop in half and even fewer are projected this year. The hospital will end its services effective July 31.

“This has been a very difficult decision. However, fewer births are occurring at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and within the local market and this coincides with the increasing average age of our local population,” says Wilkes-Barre General Hospital CEO Simon Ratliff.

Officials with Commonwealth Health state expectant mothers will still be able to receive childbirth services from Moses Taylor Hospital, Geisinger Wyoming Valley, and Geisinger Medical Center.

“We will continue applying our resources on the clinical services that are increasingly utilized by our community such as orthopedics, cardiology, urology, and bariatric surgery,” Ratliff said.

Gynecological services and surgeries will continue to be provided at the hospital.