WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a garage filled with flames in Wilkes-Barre.

Crews were called around 6:49 a.m. to the 200 block of North River Street when a call came regarding a car on fire.

A large amount of smoke was seen in the air as firefighters responded to the scene. The fire was under control around 7:00 a.m. and no one was reported to be injured.

Crews say the garage sustained heavy fire damage and the investigation into the cause is ongoing.