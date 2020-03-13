Wilkes-Barre fire station receives their new engine

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A ceremony planned to dedicate the newest Wilkes-Barre Fire Engine was downgraded to a simple blessing today.

A new Pierce pumper was shown off at the city’s Hollenback Fire Station Friday but the “Push-In” ceremony was canceled as it was deemed too light-hearted an event during this time of heightened health concerns so close to the first responder community.

The mayor, members of city council and a large showing of firefighters were on hand to introduce the new fire engine, Engine 2, for the department.

Purchased with Federal Community Block Grant Funds for a total of $492,319, the 1,500-gallon-per-minute pumper is equipped as an all hazards response unit. The department was directly involved with the design of the state of the art apparatus.

The Push-In ceremony they planned symbolized a tradition from the 1800s when horse-drawn fire equipment had to be pushed by hand by firefighters and others into the station after fires because the horses didn’t work well in reverse.

After training and additional equipment placement, the new engine should see service in the next few weeks.