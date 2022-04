WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre fire has displaced six people from their homes on Sunday.

Crews battled flames at the home located in the 200 block of Moyallen street in Wilkes-barre. Officials say it broke out at the three-story home around noon on Sunday.

The Red Cross has now been called in to assist those who have now been displaced.

No word on how the fire was started. Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest information when it becomes available.