WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A liquor store in Wilkes-Barre is shutting down in the coming weeks and they announced everything is 20% off while they are still open.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced the Fine Wine & Good Spirits at South Main Plaza, 379 South Main Street, will be closing for good on April 1.

Starting on March 19, all wines, spirits, and accessories will be an additional 20% during regular business hours until the close on April 1.

According to the PLCB, the current landlord is exercising the option to terminate the liquor store’s lease.

The store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

This sale will only be available for retail customers, not licensees, at the South Main Plaza location.

The PLCB also provided the following list of other nearby Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations: