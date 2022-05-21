WILKES=BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual celebration of the arts is heating up along with the weather.

The Joan Harris Dance Center didn’t let the sweltering heat stop them from performing on day 3 of the 4-day Fine Arts Fiesta.

The annual event features live entertainment along with an artists’ market, food vendors, and more. The Fine Arts Fiesta was canceled in 2020 and scaled back last year, due to the pandemic. However, it’s back in full force this year.

“It makes me really happy to see it’s coming back and see everyone in the community come together again and celebrate the fine arts,” said Brittany Vital.

The Fine Arts Fiesta continues Sunday from 10:00 a.n. to 4:30 p.m. in downtown Wilkes-Barre.