WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The first Wilkes-Barre farmers market of the season will be on Thursday, June 30.

The event will kick off at 10 am with John Shemo singing the National Anthem followed by live music from the Vine Street Band.

The farmers market will continue every Thursday through November 17 from 10 am to 4 pm on Public Square.

There will be live music at every farmers market until September 1st. For a detailed schedule refer to the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market website or their Facebook page.

This season’s vendors include the following: