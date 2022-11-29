WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced the city will be extending yard waste collection and will also begin leaf collection.

According to Mayor Brown, curbside yard waste collection will be extended to the week of December 5 to 9.

Also, the leaf vacuum truck will begin picking up leaves as the street sweeper will be cleaning streets throughout the city of Wilkes-Barre over the next few weeks.

During the week, the following will be posted for ‘NO PARKING’ between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on:

Wednesday, November 30 for the even-numbered side of North Main Street from Courtright Street to North Street and the odd-numbered side of Mill Street from George Avenue to Matson Avenue.

Thursday, December 1 for the odd-numbered side of North Main Street from North Street to Courtright Street and the even-numbered side of Mill Street from Matson Avenue to George Avenue

Eyewitness News will keep you informed as additional areas will be posted when they’re scheduled.