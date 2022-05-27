SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man in Wilkes-Barre was sentenced to 164 months in prison for trafficking fentanyl.

David Torres, age 33, was sentenced on Thursday, May 26, to 164 months imprisonment followed by a 5-year term of supervised release for possession and intent to distribute fentanyl in December 2019.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Torres possessed, with intent to distribute, 45 grams of fentanyl. Officials say that is about 1,800 lethal doses of the substance.

The release states that a search warrant was executed at Torres’s home and officials uncovered an unlawfully possessed firearm.