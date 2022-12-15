WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While some businesses decided to close early Thursday, it’s not an option when it comes to the business of cleaning roads.

Among the communities tackling that tall task is the city of Wilkes-Barre.

South Franklin Street was wet and slushy at 6 p.m.

It’s just one of hundreds of streets on the Wilkes-Barre Department of Public Work’s to-do list.

There is no such thing as taking a snow day for Wilkes-Barre DPW crews.

Not only are they working during the storm, but also working longer hours.

The worker behind the wheel of this truck is putting in a 16-hour day.

He was spreading salt to help make roads safer from the wintry mix, but prepared to drop the plow blade if he saw snow sticking.

“You don’t know what’s going to hit you. Snow, rain, freezing rain, we have to make sure that the roadways are conditioned for that,” said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

Speaking of which, can you guess how many roads exist in Wilkes-Barre? 250? 500? Think again.

“There’s over 600 streets in the city of Wilkes-Barre. Now think about that. Seven square miles, over 600 streets,” Mayor Brown explained.

That breaks down to 126-lane miles. A big job for this big truck.

A bigger salt spreader truck like that tackles big roads in a big way. The problem is what do you do when a narrower road like this needs to be cleaned.

In that case, think small, or smaller at least.

“We do have pickups and other vehicles that we utilize. So we do get down the smaller streets also. We have to. We have to provide that service to our residents,” said Mayor Brown.

Mayor Brown says 14 trucks are out at any given time.

Then there is the matter of road materials.

Mayor Brown says there’s no shortage of such things as salt and anti-skid since it’s only the start of the winter season.

Not only is there plenty of salt but also other materials.

“We just built a brand new salt shed which allows us to store a lot of salt and it’s the first year that we are utilizing that,” Mayor Brown added.

Mayor Brown acknowledges all of the different-sized trucks and that all of the materials wouldn’t matter unless he had a dedicated DPW staff.

“Mark, the DPW people are dedicated. They work the long shifts and they know that we have to provide safe streets for our residents,” Mayor Brown said.

DPW has more than just road cleanup to do. There’s also garbage and recyclables collection added to the mix.

Mayor Brown says they’ll get that done, too.