WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An area doctor originally from Cuba is working to inform people and bridge a communication gap about the importance of getting vaccinated.

The lack of proper vaccination could lead to many health risks. That’s what Dr. Alberto Marante is working to prevent.

Dr. Marante is originally from Cuba, has worked in Florida, and relocated here to help with the growing Hispanic population in Northeat PA.

With a background in pediatric critical care, he says he’s seen how not being vaccinated could take a turn for the worst quickly.

“I have noticed that there is a lot of influx of migrants into the community who oftentimes don’t have vaccine records many times they haven’t been vaccinated properly. So these are potential problems for the community,” Dr. Marante explained.

There can be many consequences to not properly being vaccinated the goal here is to encourage people that the vaccines are safe.

“For example, Polio in the last century caused a lot of permanent illness and deaths,” Dr. Marante added.

Dr. Marante also says with people coming from different countries it’s important to get their children vaccinated for school.

“As they come from other countries many times they are under-vaccinated because of lack of resources lack of availability of vaccines and many times they just don’t have access to those records of their vaccinations of their home country,” Dr. Marante continued.

He has this to say to anyone in the Hispanic community who may be hesitant to get them, and their kids vaccinated.

“I wanted to speak out to the Hispanic community out there to um encourage them to come in and vaccinate their children because it’s some very serious illnesses that can be prevented by vaccines,” said Dr. Marante.

Anyone interested in getting vaccinated can call the Wright Center at (570) 230-0019 or go online for more information.