Wilkes-Barre declares state of emergency due to coronavirus

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The city of Wilkes-Barre joins a growing list of communities around the nation and our region to declare a State of Emergency.

Mayor George Brown made that declaration at 11 Monday morning. It was streamed live on PAhomepage and broadcast on Eyewitness News.

It means that City Hall and other city-owned buildings are closed to the public. Plus, it allows the mayor to take any action necessary to respond to the coronavirus.





Mayor George Brown, along with other city officials, talked about the city’s response to COVID-19 Monday morning. The mission is to limit the possibility that it can be spread by contact in city-owned buildings or city-owned parks.

Here’s what the Mayor had to say:

“I want to ask our city residents to remain calm. Our fire department, our police department, and our DPW are staffed fully. We’re going to meet all the needs of the residents of the City of Wilkes-Barre.”

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on Eyewitness News at 5:00pm.