WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In observance of New Years’ Day, Wilkes-Barre City announced the curbside collection scheduled for the holiday weekend.

According to a press release, there will be no curbside collections, and City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 2, in observance of New Years’ Day.

Those who live in the South Wilkes-Barre 1 and downtown neighborhoods will have their garbage and recycling picked up on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Mayor George C. Brown says due to the inclement weather on Friday, December 23, residents in the neighborhoods of East End, Parsons, and Miners Mills had a double collection of plastic, cans, glass bottles, cardboard, and paper recycling on Friday, December 30.

To find out more information on Wilkes-Barre City’s curbside collections visit their website.