PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teacher’s recent suspension from Wilkes-Barre Career and Technical Center (CTC) has upset students so much, they organized a walkout in protest of the educator’s temporary dismissal.

Officials say law enforcement students at Wilkes Barre CTC held a protest Wednesday in support of their teacher Joe Lakkis.

Mr. Lakkis was suspended before Easter break and students found out about it the following week. Some parents spoke up against the suspension at a recent board meeting, but no action was taken.

Lakkis’ students decided to hold protests on Tuesday and Wednesday to make their voices heard. They believe his absence will negatively affect the rest of their school year.

“The only thing I would really want is maybe for the board to respond to us, even to just give us more insight on what’s going on with our teacher, so we’d know what was going on. Because like honestly we’re just in the dark out here,” said student Jayson Craig.

As of now, there is no official word from the administration on the cause of the suspension, citing only “personnel issues.”