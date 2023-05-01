WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Keeping people safe in the event of flooding, that’s why crews were out in Wilkes-Barre Monday afternoon.

The city held a planned special exercise to assemble, then disassemble the portable Brookside-North Washington Street Levee.

The portable levee protects residents from Mill Creek, which runs through the neighborhood.

City officials say the exercise enables the city’s emergency responders to be proactive in the Brookside neighborhood to help prevent flooding.