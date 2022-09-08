WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre is getting a new skate park as there was a packed house on Thursday to hear the news as the Wilkes-Barre City Council approved it unanimously.





The funding for the project comes from the American rescue plan and the new park will be in Hollenback Park in the parsons section of the city.

“It’s the first skate park in Wyoming Valley. That in it’s own right is a big big plus. Hopefully it’ll be the catalyst for other municipalities to do the same thing. This is what we call Phase 1. This is the beginning,” said Chairman Kevin Czekalski of the Wilkes-Barre State Park Committee





Mayor George Brown showed off the sketch of the design of the park and it should be finished by this time next year.