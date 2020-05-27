Wilkes-Barre Council set to vote on restaurants having outdoor seating

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) As the weather becomes warmer, more and more people are out and about. Some may even prefer to enjoy their meals from restaurants outside.

“Wouldn’t you like to have a sandwich or a soda outside a restaurant today? That’s what we’re talking about. Enjoy the city, enjoy the beauty of the city and do it in an outdoor atmosphere,” said Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George Brown.

On Thursday, the city council of Wilkes-Barre will vote on a resolution proposed by Mayor George Brown that will allow him the authority to grant restaurants the ability to open up outside seating on sidewalks.

“The reason for that is, right now if someone wants to open up outside seating in the city outside their restaurant they have to go before city council and get their approval. The fact that city council only meets once a month… it’s time sensitive,” said Brown.

He says if council approves the resolution, he’ll have the ability to address the requests more quickly. He also says there are two bills before the state house that will allow restaurants to have outside seating while in the yellow phase.

“I didn’t do this because of COVID necessarily, but it’s part of that situation. So if the house does approve the fact that they allow restaurants to have outside seating, we’ll be able to react to that much quicker,” said Brown.

He says outdoor seating is beneficial to restaurants, allowing for more customers, and also the city.

“I wanna bring people downtown. I wanna bring people in the neighborhoods to use these restaurants. We have wonderful neighborhoods in the city,” said Brown.

Brown says if the resolution is passed, he will have the authority to grant restaurants the ability for outdoor seating for 6 months. He also says if restaurants are allowed to open up outdoor seating, social distancing and health guidelines will still remain in place.