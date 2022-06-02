WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre community garden season officially kicked off Thursday.

This is their second year helping provide fruits and vegetables through a sustainable method benefitting the community.

People can learn how to grow their own gardens and even how to use a proper compost pile. With the soaring prices of groceries, volunteers and officials say that local gardening can help ease that financial burden.

The program gives residents access to fresh produce right in their own neighborhoods.

“The food you could get in the store, a lot of it has been stored for a long time. The nutrient content starts to break down a little bit and having fresh nutrient dense access to food is really important,” said Jessica Letteer, the head gardener.

Volunteers are welcomed to help grow the seven gardens. You can contact the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department to get more information.